Society

It's Time for Christmas "Tree-cycling:" New Yorkers, here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for the New York City Sanitation Department to remind Christmas tree owners how to get rid of their trees.

The department will begin its annual curbside collection of Christmas trees starting Monday, January 4, and it will continue through January 15.

Residents are asked to remove all stands, tinsel, lights, and ornaments before putting trees out for collection.

After collection, clean, non-bagged Christmas trees will have a new life. They will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city's parks, institutions and community gardens.

The Department of Sanitation can collect more than 200,000 Christmas trees for "tree-cycling" every year.

Those needing to get rid of mostly plastic and metal artificial Christmas trees were advised to consider selling or donating them.

New Yorkers can also drop off their holiday trees at any one of 67 sites across the five boroughs from December 26 through January 9 as part of NYC Parks' Mulchfest 2021.

Residents that bring their tree and a bag to a chipping site can watch their tree being chipped and bring their own nutrient-rich mulch home with them.

You can find out more by heading to Department of Sanitation or Parks websites or by calling 311.

Also, this year the Sanitation Department is reminding residents with Friday collection that they should put both their trash and recycling at the curb Friday evening for collection.

ALSO READ: Christmas unites NYC community after fire guts historic church
EMBED More News Videos

At Christmases past, parishioners at Middle Collegiate in New York City rejoiced over gospel hymns, carols and soul tunes played on a Steinway piano that is now only metal and ashe


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityrecyclingchristmas tree
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash
UK-to-Newark passengers will soon have to show negative COVID test
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
Brothers attacked by group in Brooklyn, 1 fatally stabbed
Show More
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
$1M lotto winner on LI; Jackpots grow for Mega Millions, Powerball
Christmas unites NYC community after fire guts historic church
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
More TOP STORIES News