Driver accused of running over man during illegal NYC street event surrenders

The victim, 23-year-old Christopher Brito, was critically injured when he fell to the ground before being struck just after midnight Saturday in the vicinity of Vandam Street and Greenwich Street.
Police said at least 1,000 people were in attendance at the event, and that calls flooded into 911.
Video shows the driver doing donuts and several people walking into the street to record video. One man is nearly struck but manages to jump out of the way, and then Brito, of Tannersville, Pennsylvania, is seen walking out with his phone.
He falls in front of the car and is run over while horrified onlookers watch.
Raw video released by police:
Brito suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body.
EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospital/Bellevue, where he remains in critical condition.
The driver was doing a "street takeover" when the victim was struck. His name is Tyler, as written on the car.
His attorney told detectives his client was just trying to operate his vehicle and didn't know he had struck the victim until later.
Charges against him are pending.
Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Brito's medical expenses and had raised more than $15,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
A friend tells Eyewitness News that Brito was there to document so-called "car culture" that police say puts drivers and spectators at risk.
