Afraid of heights? Workers spotted scaling NYC's Chrysler Building for routine maintenance

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- If you're afraid of heights -- you might want to look away.

It was quite a sight 1,046 feet above the streets of Midtown Manhattan.

Newscopter7 spotted a pair of workers scaling the Chrysler Building Thursday morning.

They performed routine maintenance on the spire of the iconic skyscraper.

They were tethered to safety harnesses. But can you imagine if that was your day job?


societymanhattannew york citychryslerskyscraper
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More TOP STORIES News