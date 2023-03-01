Chuck D takes part in panel on hip-hop's global impact at Queens Public Library

Hip-hop legend Chuck D was featured on a panel at the Queens library exploring hip-hop's impact globally.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Hip-hop turns 50 this year and several events are happening around the Tri-State to mark that anniversary.

The Queens Public Library held a panel Tuesday evening featuring legendary rapper, author, and producer Chuck D from "Public Enemy."

He talked about hip-hop's impact on global culture.

Chuck D said at the event that the future of hip-hop is in good hands.

"Hip-hop in its 50th year, you've got accountable, responsible voices that have been doing it a long time such as Ralph, and anywhere that I'm able to plug in and continue that is the best because the future of hip-hop looks bright and big up for 50 more years," Chuck D said.

Famed VJ Ralph McDaniels hosted the event.

McDaniels says it was part of an initiative that will run through August.

MORE NEWS: Pandemic-era food stamps ending for nearly 30 million Americans

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.