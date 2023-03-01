Chuck D takes part in panel on hip-hop's global impact at Queens Public Library

QUEENS (WABC) -- Hip-hop turns 50 this year and several events are happening around the Tri-State to mark that anniversary.
The Queens Public Library held a panel Tuesday evening featuring legendary rapper, author, and producer Chuck D from "Public Enemy."
He talked about hip-hop's impact on global culture.
Chuck D said at the event that the future of hip-hop is in good hands.
"Hip-hop in its 50th year, you've got accountable, responsible voices that have been doing it a long time such as Ralph, and anywhere that I'm able to plug in and continue that is the best because the future of hip-hop looks bright and big up for 50 more years," Chuck D said.
Famed VJ Ralph McDaniels hosted the event.
McDaniels says it was part of an initiative that will run through August.
