Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay

Dog rescued from Barnegat Bay after missing for 16 days

BARNEGAT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved dog that had been missing for more than two weeks is back with his ecstatic owners Tuesday, after being plucked from Barnegat Bay by New Jersey State Police.

Authorities say Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, were preparing for their shift when they were dispatched to the report of a dog swimming in the bay.

They responded in a vessel and located the Golden Retriever in the area of the Mantoloking Bridge.

They were able to bring him safely to shore, and he was identified as Chunk, a 3-year-old pooch that had been reported missing out of Brick since June 6.

Chunk was later reunited with his family.

