Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay

Authorities say Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, were preparing for their shift when they were dispatched to the report of a dog swimming in the bay.
They responded in a vessel and located the Golden Retriever in the area of the Mantoloking Bridge.
They were able to bring him safely to shore, and he was identified as Chunk, a 3-year-old pooch that had been reported missing out of Brick since June 6.
Chunk was later reunited with his family.
