Church fire in Queens appears to have been caused by lightning strike

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- As storms tore through the area on Wednesday evening, a fire at a church is Queens is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.The FDNY responded to the fire just after 7:30 p.m. at the church on Sutter Avenue.The fire was under control by about 8:30 p.m.Fortunately no injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.----------