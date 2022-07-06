Food & Drink

Beloved Red Bank deli to close after 120 years in business

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved New Jersey deli to close after 120 years in business

RED BANK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved deli in New Jersey is closing its doors for good this week after opening more 120 years ago.

In just three days, Andrew Citarella will be serving the very last customer at Citarella's Meats and Deli, 121 years after his great grandfather, Andrew Citarella, served the very first.

"He was an Italian man who came over here in the late 1800s, just trying to make an honest living," Citarella said.

The family business is closing, and now it's time to hand the corner building over to others and focus on family.

"We're very sad, honestly wish we could do it again for another 120 years," Citarella said.

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



But that also means saying farewell to extended family, and anyone who made the store a regular pitstop who became like family.

"Very sad. I've been coming since 1979, I've known Ralph since school," Red Bank resident Dave Adams said. "It will be missed."

"When you just need somebody and always cooking instructions for my Christmas dinner, we shared recipes, they're just phenomenal people," said Susan, a regular customer at Citarella's.


The business has lasted successfully because of the goods, and because of the good.

"We made sure we treated the customers well, and made sure we carried quality products," Citarella said. "We put a lot of pride in it. We've had some very loyal customers."

Saturday is the last day of business for the family that hung in there and kept their great grandfather's dream going.

Over the entire 121 years in business, there was always a Ralph or an Andrew to greet you.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkred bankmonmouth countynew jerseysmall businessrestaurantcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, nearly killed after inadvertent bump in subway station
Woman pinned under bus, rescued after being struck in crosswalk
406 NYC arrests among 1,500 in U.S. crackdown on outstanding warrants
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off NJ coast
Restaurant demolition to pave way for NY revitalization project
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
NYC Ferry costing taxpayers millions, audit finds
Show More
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Dramatic video shows man being pulled from burning car by officers
Free jazz concerts at Dante Park in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News