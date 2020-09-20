Massive fire breaks out behind Citi Field during Mets game

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire broke out in Queens just behind Citi Field.The black plumes of smoke billowed from 35th Avenue in Flushing.The fire caught the attention of Mets fans and announcers, as the smoke could be seen rising during Sunday's game against the Braves.The fire broke out at a vacant building on Sunday afternoon.There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.----------