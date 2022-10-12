40 people from 17 countries sworn in as US citizens in New Jersey

Shirleen Allicot reports the 40 new U.S. citizens hail from 17 different countries.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people in New Jersey are officially citizens of the United States after a naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park on Wednesday morning.

Forty people took the Oath of Allegiance and Mayor Andre Sayegh called the new Americans to stand tall and pursue their dreams.

"Paterson being the birth place of the American dream is also where American dreams can come true, and I'm hoping that your American dreams come true here in Paterson, or Passaic, Clifton, but here in the United States of America where yo'ure going to make it happen," Sayegh said.

The new citizens hail from 17 countries around the world.

ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.