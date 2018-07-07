CHILD KILLED

City orders removal of Brooklyn parking lot after 4-year-old killed

Marcus Solis reports on the illegal parking lot in Brooklyn where a 4-year-old girl was killed.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The Department of Buildings is coming down on the illegal parking lot in Brooklyn where a 4-year-old girl was struck and killed.

Last month, a 38-year-old drove her car over a 4-year-old girl standing on a nearby sidewalk as her mother helped tie her shoe.

The order to remove it was launched following inquiries from 7 on your Side Investigates about the safety of the parking lot on Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.

Due to the layout of this lot, cars need to hop the curb and drive onto the sidewalk to access a series of parking spots lining the laundromat.

Now, barriers are preventing cars from doing that, and the DOB is ordering the laundromat's owner to remove any striping from the lot.

Police have not charged the driver of the car that hit the young girl.

