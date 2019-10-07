New York City steps up outreach efforts after murders of 4 homeless men in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City officials say they will be dispatching mental health outreach teams and increasing the number of homeless outreach teams who have access to psychiatrists and substance abuse resources, in the wake of the murders in Chinatown.
The five victims were caught completely off guard as they were struck while they were sleeping on the streets.
Four of them died at the scene, and a fifth person remains in the hospital. Their ages range from 48 to 83.
The suspect 24-year-old Randy Rodriguez-Santos has been taken for a mental evaluation after investigators say they found him with a 15-pound metal pipe, believed to be the murder weapon.
He's been charged and arraigned in the attacks that happened early Saturday morning.
The homeless victims, who many say are usually overlooked, now the reason many are asking how we failed them.
"They used to tease me about my bags, they said I carried too much bags and they used to weigh me down. They used to get a laugh out of that," one resident said.
"What happened over the weekend shakes the conscience of who we are as New Yorkers," said Mayor de Blasio. "We are sending experts to the neighborhood to provide support during this difficult time, and will continue to assess how to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future."
"While our city mourns this horrible and senseless loss of life, I want to remind New Yorkers that the city has experts available to provide support for anyone facing mental health challenges. We're committed to providing mental health services for all New Yorkers and our mental health outreach teams stand ready to provide support to this community and anyone seeking help," said NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray.
HOME-STAT teams will engage homeless New Yorkers, according to de Blasio, who will have access to:
- Licensed clinicians who work with clients on the streets, provide on-going case management, and assess each individual for immediate risk/crisis during each encounter
- Psychiatrists who perform psychiatric evaluations on the streets, as needed, helping understand and how better to meet the individual needs of each street homeless New Yorker
- Substance use resources, including the ability to immediately connect individuals to detox and other rehabilitation programs-and, are trained in naloxone administration
There are still flowers and candles marking the locations where those victims were found.
Advocates also holding a vigil Monday morning as they try to find a better way to serve the homeless community.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
