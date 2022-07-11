ABC Primetime

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

NEW YORK -- "Claim to Fame" premieres right after tonight's big "Bachelorette" premiere on ABC.

The show is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame.

The new series features a dozen relatives of famous people.

They're brought together in a house and their identities are hidden, concealed so a game can be played with each contestant trying to guess the celebrity connection of their fellow housemates.

There are games to aid that process, but also elimination challenges.

"It's all about just having fun. I think seeing these contestants who are all similar by way of being related to someone who's in the public eye, they feel a special bond really quickly, but how long that bond lasts without being thrown under the bus is the fun part of this game," Kevin Jonas said.

Don't miss "Claim to Fame" tonight at 10 p.m. right after the two-hour "The Bachelorette" premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcabc premieresreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Former NFL greats head back to primetime on ABC with game shows
Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show
Stars turn out for Disney's Upfront Presentation of fall season
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
Masks urged in NYC as BA.5 COVID cases tick up
3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway
WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following glioblastoma battle
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Arrest made in double homicide at Midtown recording studio
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
Show More
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
AccuWeather Alert: Hot with PM storms
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
More TOP STORIES News