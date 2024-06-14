'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran talks upcoming season at CMA Fest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on "Playing The Field" Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk about what some of our favorite members of Bachelor Nation had to say at CMA Fest!

Reporters from KABC caught up with our upcoming "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran! She talked about what her feelings were on night 1. She also said that she is "happy" with the outcome. Is she engaged? We think she might be!

Also, Kathy and Nancy from "The Golden Bachelor" took some time out to talk about Joan as the first "Golden Bachelorette." They are both excited to watch her season and say that they have business cards with their numbers on them to hand out to the men that she doesn't pick.

Finally, we talk about some other gossip in Bachelor Nation like Trista Sutter's "disappearance," Joey and Kelsey's living arrangements, Zach and Kaity's wedding date, and Joan's big sendoff party!

