Tribute unveiled for 1st female borough president of Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- New York City officials unveiled a lasting tribute to the first female borough president of Queens.

Current Queens Borough President Donovan Richards presided over a ceremony Monday to unveil the sign for One Claire Shulman Way in front of Queens Borough Hall.

Shulman died last August at the age of 94.



She served as the Queens Borough President from 1986 until 2002 and is remembered as a larger-than-life figure with the ability to get things done.

"She knew how to assert herself and play an effective role in a wide range of issues," Richards said. "Including those related to land use, the development of the city's expense and capital budgets, economic development and health care. So many institutions around the borough are here because of the work of Claire Shulman."

Richards also said Shulman is responsible for the economic revitalization of many Queens communities and the expansion of the borough's infrastructure.

