Vigil held in Brooklyn for nurse struck, killed by motorcycle

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vigil was held outside a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday, for a nurse practitioner who was struck and killed by a motorcycle.Clara Kang, 31, was biking home after finishing her shift Saturday morning, when she was struck by the motorcycle travelling on Third Avenue.Kang was rushed back to NYU Langone Hospital, but did not survive.Elected officials, co-workers of Kang and other loved ones rallied in Sunset Park Tuesday morning.Later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held for Kang.Attendees included Democratic Representative Nydia Velazquez and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams.Elected officials say her death is another example of the city not doing enough to protect the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.They are calling for the city to address that have taken place on Third Avenue and find a solution that favors bicyclists and pedestrians, instead of vehicles.The motorcyclist was also badly hurt.He has not been charged.