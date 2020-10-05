Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6790726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.

Due to a collision, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed. Please use an alternate route and expect delays in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/hKdokruOIr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2020

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A female pedestrian was struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Monday afternoon.Police say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue.They say a female pedestrian was struck by a marked police car.She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.It's unclear if the police car was responding to a 911 call at the time.Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed.Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route and can expect delays in the area.----------