Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A female pedestrian was struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue.

They say a female pedestrian was struck by a marked police car.

RELATED | 2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.


She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

It's unclear if the police car was responding to a 911 call at the time.

Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed.


Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route and can expect delays in the area.

MORE NEWS | Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills Arizona driver, bringing U.S. death toll to 17

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham parkwaybronxnew york citycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 clusters
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Murphy: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
NYC Council votes 48-2 to expel controversial councilman
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
Show More
Halloween is a go in New Jersey
7 On Your Side helps woman battling ALS break car lease
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
More TOP STORIES News