Wall Street welcomes immersive Monet experience in local bank building

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Claude Monet's garden is now temporarily on Wall Street.

From now until Jan. 8, Monet's garden, the immersive experience at the Seaman's bank building, is available for audiences to see the French painter's impressionist works.

Monet is an artist famous for his series on water lilies.

"And when you walk through our garden, you can also smell the lavender or the water lilies. And that just, you know, makes sure that you are fully in his world," producer of the exhibition Dr. Nepomuk Schessl of Alegria Konzert GmbH said.

This immersive concept was developed by a Swiss creative lab to give Monet fans, and those who are not as familiar with his work, a chance to step inside his artwork.

"So whether you are a Monet expert and you come here, you will find new ways to experience Money's art. But even if you just heard the name Monet and don't really know anything about him, you can come here. You will learn about the art. You will be able to experience it and just maybe fall in love with his work," Dr. Schessel said.

It's a modern take on Monet's masterpieces with massive, 360-degree presentations, narration in multiple languages and music. Even with the high tech touch, producers of this project say it doesn't stray from Monet's foundations..

"Monet as an artist, he really is perfect for this kind of exhibition because he himself already painted his waterlily decorations in such a large format because he had the idea that the spectator should immerse themselves into his pictures. So making this an immersive exhibition is really just the next step," Dr. Nepomuk Schessl marveled at Monet.

ALSO READ | Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.