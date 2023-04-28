Clifford Glover killing: 50 years later, street renamed in honor of 10-year-old victim

A life of young boy who was shot and killed by a police officer fifty years ago was remembered in a special way Friday in Queens. Chantee Lans the story.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A life of young boy who was shot and killed by a police officer 50 years ago was remembered in a special way Friday in Queens.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams joined community leaders for a street renaming in honor of Clifford Glover.

Clifford was fatally shot by an on-duty, undercover NYPD officer in plain clothes during a traffic stop in South Jamaica on April 28, 1973. They stopped Glover and his step father while they were walking to work.

The officers allegedly accused the two of committing a robbery, and when they ran, Officer Shea struck the fourth grader twice in his back. He was just 10 years old.

The killing, and the acquittal just over a year later of Officer Thomas Shea, sparked riots in South Jamaica.

Mayor Adams, a South Queens native, was just 12 years old at the time of the shooting.

"I am mayor because of Clifford lover," Adams said. "I was devastated when a 10-year-old was killed when I was 12. That could've been one of my classmates."

Clifford's family was on hand Friday as signage for "Clifford Glover Road" was unveiled at the intersection of Guy Brewer Boulevard and 112th Road on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Clifford's niece recited a famous poem written about him in his honor.

"He's probably smiling down right now." Glover's niece Arlene Armstead said.

The ceremony also included a musical performances and other tributes celebrating the boy's life and legacy.

And there was an emotional surprise for Glover's younger sister, Darlene Armstead who was six at the time of her brother's death

On Friday, Glover's elementary school P.S. 40 announced that he has honorably graduated.

"When that sign came down and when they gave me this, everything that was so tight with anger kind of shattered," Armstead said.

