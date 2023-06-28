Water rescue underway in Passaic River in Clifton, NJ

Crews are in the middle of a water rescue in the Passaic River in Clifton, New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has the breaking details.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of an active water rescue on the Clifton side of the Passaic River.

Rescuers could be seen repelling down from the banks of the river attempting to drop a raft into the water.

Several fire departments have been called to the scene to assist the Clifton Police and Fire departments.

It's not yet clear what exactly happened, but witnesses tell Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson that contractors were out on the river doing some work when one of the boats toppled over the falls and a person fell out. The condition of that person is unknown.

No further details have been revealed so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

