music news

Disney+ 'Clouds' virtual concert honors legacy of teenage musician Zach Sobiech

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ will pay tribute to the legacy of Zach Sobiech, the teenage singer-songwriter who inspired the film "Clouds," with a streaming concert special this weekend. Sobiech set off on an inspirational journey to chase his dreams after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

"Clouds: A Musical Celebration" will stream on the Disney+ Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 2 p.m. E.T. | 1 p.m. C.T. | 11 a.m. P.T. It will feature performances from OneRepublic, renforshort, Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sammy Brown, Sobiech's best friend and musical partner. Jason Mraz, DCapella, Neve Campbell, Justin Baldoni, Tom Everett Scott, Madison Iseman and Lil Rel Howery are also slated to appear.

EMBED More News Videos

The movie is based on the true story of a teenager who didn't let a devastating illness stop him from having a remarkable impact.



The virtual event comes after Sobiech displaced Justin Bieber and topped the iTunes chart for the second time following the film's release on Disney+. The iTunes chart ranking is based on downloads of the song.

Profits from the song will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation. The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Minnesota teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.

By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.

The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.

EMBED More News Videos

"Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymusic newsdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon: A WABC-TV special
Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi
Show More
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
McRib is back: Here's how to get a free sandwich
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News