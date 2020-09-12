Society

Largest container ship ever docked along east coast arrives in NJ

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The largest container ship ever docked along the east coast is here in New Jersey.

The Port Authority welcomed the CMA CGM Brazil to its marine terminal in Elizabeth.

The new ultra-large vessel is calling at ports in North America after a transatlantic voyage from Sri-Lanka.

The ship is transporting clothing, furniture, toys, pharmaceuticals and food for distribution to retailers.

The Port Authority says raising the Bayonne Bridge and deepening navigational channels now allows its ports to receive ultra-large cargo ships like this one.

They also say it's more environmentally friendly.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyunion countyelizabethtall shipsbayonne bridgenew jersey newsport authority
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating multiple shootings in Brooklyn
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Man kidnaps child at playground in Manhattan
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win U.S. Open championship win
LI 9/11 march held despite village's ban on parades
Show More
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
Pay up! Toll hikes take effect on NJ's 3 major highways
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
More TOP STORIES News