Largest container ship ever docked along east coast arrives in NJ

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The largest container ship ever docked along the east coast is here in New Jersey.The Port Authority welcomed the CMA CGM Brazil to its marine terminal in Elizabeth.The new ultra-large vessel is calling at ports in North America after a transatlantic voyage from Sri-Lanka.The ship is transporting clothing, furniture, toys, pharmaceuticals and food for distribution to retailers.The Port Authority says raising the Bayonne Bridge and deepening navigational channels now allows its ports to receive ultra-large cargo ships like this one.They also say it's more environmentally friendly.----------