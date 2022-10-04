Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities in Connecticut have arrested a parent who allegedly assaulted a youth football coach during a game last weekend.

Norwalk police say the attack happened at the Brien McMahon High School field on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Christopher Polk, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. The arrest came after he failed to turn himself in.

Police said they arrived to the scene of the incident this weekend and found the victim lying unconscious on the field.

The Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer's 8th grade team had just finished its game against Fairfield.

Authorities say Polk had words with an assistant coach on the sideline. Police say he swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.

It's unclear what exactly the dispute was about.

"It's probably the most cowardly act you can do, you know, strike someone from behind when they aren't looking in view of your own child and 15-20 other kids," said league commissioner Jeff Fatone.

The coach has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The head of the league says Polk should be ashamed of his behavior.

"This is all volunteer time, there are no paid positions in our program, we do this out of the love of the sport, the program, and for the kids," Fatone said.

Polk's bail is set at $75,000.

