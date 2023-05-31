Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Tri-State area

There's an air quality alert in our area due to northern wildfires.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the Tri-State area.

The jet stream is carrying smoke wildfires in Nova Scotia, Canada, passing through New England and bringing it into our region.

The smoke will be backing in area-wide, according to Sam Champion.

Get your full AccuWeather Forecast HERE

New Jersey was the first in our area to issue a warning, but New York and Connecticut were expected to follow.

An eastern edge will pull the smoke from all the way up by Maine.

"I don't think you can escape it from up by Boston all the way down to Washington, DC," Champion said.

You may be able to smell smoke in the air depending on where you live. There may also be a bit of haze at times.

So, it's something that forecasters are watching Wednesday and overnight.

During an Air Quality Alert, anyone diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease, and asthma should limit their time outdoors and not do any strenuous activities outside.

The wildfire on Canada's Atlantic coast has damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced the province would be banning all travel and activity in all wooded areas as of 4 p.m. local time. The ban applies to all forestry, mining, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, off-road vehicle driving and all commercial activity on government lands.

"We're in a very serious situation in this province, and we need to take the steps that we can to protect Nova Scotia," he told a news conference via a video call from Shelburne, Nova Scotia, where the province's largest wildfire has been burning since the weekend.

"I wanted to get a sense of the damage here," the premier said. "It's extensive. It's heartbreaking."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.