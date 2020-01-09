coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks to reopen 90 percent of company-owned stores by early June
Man serves coffee to essential workers from home window
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, medical workers fighting coronavirus pandemic
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News