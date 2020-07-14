Kroger not giving customers change back amid COVID-19 related coin shortage

Round up to support Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

Pay with a form of payment other than cash

Have their coin change loaded as credit toward their next purchase directly to their loyalty card

Kroger is making some key changes at checkout as the U.S. experiences a coin shortage connected to the coronavirus pandemic.The grocer announced this week that they will not be returning coin change to customers who pay with cash during the shortage, and are instead offering other solutions.Customers checking out through a manned lane will have the ability to:You may be surprised to learn coins are becoming harder to find thanks to COVID-19.Action13 found some stores are even letting customers know they are running low on change."When you start disabling the way people spend money, I am telling you, that is going to create more of an issue than a lot of these other things that are going on," Kenny Duncan Jr., the general manager of U.S. Coins & Jewelry said."With businesses shutting down, you don't have the influx of change coming in, and then that goes to the banks, and the banks don't have any change," Duncan said.Many businesses that are open are not taking cash payments, encouraging customers to pay with credit cards.As fewer of us have the ability to exchange coins the supply is starting to dry up, plus the Department of the Treasury minted fewer coins earlier this year to protect workers from COVID-19.The shortage is supposed to be temporary.