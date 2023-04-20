Investigators say the suspect beat the 20-year-old college student to death because he owed her money.

Arrest made in 2003 murder of 20-year-old college student, daughter of NYPD detective

WALLKILL, New York (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in a 20-year-old cold case involving the murder of an NYPD detective's daughter.

Officials announced Thursday that 42-year-old Edward Holley was arrested and charged with murder in Megan McDonald's 2003 death.

Investigators say he beat Megan McDonald to death because he owed her money. She was a 20-year-old college student at the time.

McDonald's body was found on March 15, 2003, in a field off Bowser Road. Her 1991 white Mercury Sable was discovered two days later in the Kensington Manner apartment complex parking lot in the town of Wallkill.

Last month, police put the case back in the spotlight and announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to her killer's arrest.

