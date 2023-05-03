Special prosecutor appointed after Wallkill cold case murder suspect released

Edward Holley was released last week when the district attorney failed to get an indictment within six days of his arrest. Lauren Glassberg reports.

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case of a man charged with murder in a 20-year-old cold case in Orange County.

Edward Holley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Megan McDonald, in Wallkill in 2003. The 42-year-old was arrested in April.

McDonald, the daughter of a retired NYPD detective, died from blunt force trauma.

Police say Holley murdered her because he owed her money and she was dating someone else.

Holley has long been considered the prime suspect and was interviewed numerous times by police before his arrest last month.

"There's no nexus between him and whatever incident occurred, no phone calls, no nothing," his attorney said.

The special prosecutor is reviewing the evidence and will decide if the case will be presented to a grand jury.

Holley was released last week when the district attorney failed to get an indictment within six days of his arrest.

He is due back in court on June 7.

ALSO READ | Family still hurting amid NYPD detective's death 33 years after botched robbery

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.