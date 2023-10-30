Leaders denounce antisemitic incidents on college campuses amid Israel-Hamas war

Lauren Glassberg has more on the response from state and national leaders.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Local and national leaders are stepping up efforts to address reports of antisemitic incidents on college campuses in the wake of the war overseas between Israel and Hamas.

That includes an incident at Cornell University where police are investigating a series of threats posted online over the weekend.

University police are now guarding the Center for Jewish Living after the online posts threatened violence against Jewish students.

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with students there on Monday morning and called the posts "disgusting and hateful."

"No one should be afraid to walk from their dorm or their dining hall to a classroom. That is a basic right that every New Yorker has outside of campus, but particularly on a campus because these are young people who are in an environment that is intended to protect them as well, and their parents need to know this," Hochul said.

She directed New York State Police to increase security on college campuses.

"We want to let people know if you're going to engage in these hateful actions, hate crimes, breaking our laws, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, at Columbia University, Jewish students and advocates will speak Monday to condemn what they call a failure by the university to support students facing antisemitism.

There have been rallies on both sides alongside an undercurrent of tension on campus.

Now several incidents are being called antisemitic, including a student who was assaulted while putting up posters about Israeli hostages and students who say they have been threatened for wearing a yarmulke.

The White House also chimed in about antisemitism at universities.

"It's a deep concern and why we as an administration are working so closely with state and local authorities to make sure we can identify any threats and disrupt them before they happen," said National Security Council's John Kirby.

Campuses are generally considered safe places for intellectual debate, but physical assault and threats don't fall within those parameters.

There is also a lot of frustration on many campuses that administrators have not done enough to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization or condemn professors or students who have glorified what Hamas has done.

