  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police looking for suspects who they say tried to injure driver in College Point

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, November 6, 2022 6:16PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for the two drivers who tried to injure a man in Queens.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the two drivers who they say tried to injure a man in Queens.

Authorities say two vehicles pinned the victim's car on College Point Boulevard near 22nd Avenue last Wednesday night.

A suspect in one of the vehicles reportedly pulled a firearm and fired at the man.

He was not hit.

Police say one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, chased the victim and rear-ended him, pushing him into a parked car.

Eventually, the victim was able to call the police at a nearby bodega.

The suspects got away and no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.