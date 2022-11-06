Police looking for suspects who they say tried to injure driver in College Point

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the two drivers who they say tried to injure a man in Queens.

Authorities say two vehicles pinned the victim's car on College Point Boulevard near 22nd Avenue last Wednesday night.

A suspect in one of the vehicles reportedly pulled a firearm and fired at the man.

He was not hit.

Police say one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, chased the victim and rear-ended him, pushing him into a parked car.

Eventually, the victim was able to call the police at a nearby bodega.

The suspects got away and no arrests have been made.

