Police investigating shooting at Queens home

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in Queens.The officers responded to a home on 25-07 125 Street in College Point for a domestic incident. When they arrived, they heard shots being fired.The officers retreated to a safe distance, and the suspect came out with his hands up and surrendered. He was taken into custody.Police have not yet gone into the apartment and recovered the weapon.It is not clear whether the suspect fired at police, or if anyone was injured in the shooting.----------