Save your own life, get screened for colorectal cancer, doctors say

Michelle Charlesworth has the story on the increase in getting colorectal cancer at younger ages for Black and brown patients.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are seeing an alarming increase in Black and brown patients getting colorectal cancer at younger ages.

In fact, colorectal cancer is the third most common cause of early death in African-American men and women.

"I think, I know, there is a history in the Black community of older men who really don't trust doctors," said Louis E. Moore, a cancer survivor for 27 years.

Holding hands, Mr. Moore and his wife (both cancer survivors) listened to their bodies and their doctors.

"I was complaining of stomach cramps and discomfort," he said.

Twenty-seven years ago Moore, 76, went to his doctor who said he had to get checked out by an expert, a gastroenterologist who then found cancer in Moore's colon and removed it. The doctor saved his life.

"If I had ignored it, I was about 50 years old. I'm not sure I'd be here today," he said.

Patients like him can save their own lives by seeing a doctor the minute they feel stomach issues or problems going to the bathroom, and by getting screened, which means getting a colonoscopy, recommended for all people 45 and older.

Dr. Kristen Spencer of NYU Langone insists the best defense is a colonoscopy.

"It also has the benefit of being able to remove pre-cancerous polyps at the time of procedure," Dr. Spencer said.

Dr. Spencer lost her mother to colorectal cancer when she was just 8 years old.

Her search for compassionate help and a cure sent her to medical school.

She admits people can be squeamish, and for that reason points out there is also an at-home test kit people can use to send a waste sample to a lab.

"The stool-based kits are done at home. You actually collect a stool sample and send it in for evaluation," Dr. Spencer said.

She says the most important thing is to speak up, see your doctor, get your body looked at immediately.

"The earlier we are able to detect colorectal cancer, the earlier we can cure it with surgery and possibly chemotherapy," Dr. Spencer said.

According to studies by Harvard Medical School, obesity, inactivity, bad diets with too much animal fat, and not enough fruits and vegetables, plus not seeing the doctor or getting tested, are all contributing factors.

To prevent any more cancer, Moore's been a vegetarian for years now:

"I have lost 20 to 25 pounds, I exercise more, I do Tai Chi and yoga," he said.

Moore and his wife warned their three sons, that they must watch for signs and get their colonoscopies.

"If you catch it in time, you can be cured," he said.

It's priceless and lifesaving advice!

