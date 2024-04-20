Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University growing in size

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Only a gated fence separated the crowd outside from some of the Columbia University students inside - chanting in unison.

Some of the chants were 'Hands off the Middle East' and 'Palestine will be free.' Other chants include some choice words for the university's president Minouche Shafik and those who support Israel.

There were also people holding signs saying 'End all US aid to Israel' and 'End the genocide now.'

The protest outside is a stark contrast to what is happening inside. On the campus lawn, it was a much quieter scene as hundreds of students remain camped out with their sleeping bags and umbrellas.

The Gaza solidarity encampment was cleared out on Thursday. The university called police in because it said students were violating school rules and creating a harassing environment.

More than 100 arrests were made, but that did not stop students from coming back and rebuilding the demonstration. They tell Eyewitness News they will stay there for as long as it takes for their demands to be met. Their number one demand is that Columbia University divests from any financial entanglements with companies they say are supporting genocide in Gaza.

"Just the amount of racism and harassment for the Palestinian people," said Columbia grad student Layla Saliba.

Other pro-Palestine rallies are planned on Saturday as protesters stand in solidarity with Columbia students.

Students are also demanding that suspensions are reversed.

