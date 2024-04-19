Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Columbia University after dozens of NYPD arrests

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators continue their protest on the Columbia University campus one day after more than 100 of them were arrested by the NYPD.

NewsCopter 7 was over Columbia's South Lawn early Friday morning where about 100 protesters spent the night camped out.

A solidarity "March for Divestment" was planned for noon Friday near the university campus. Organizers were calling on supporters to stand with the students.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampment on the Columbia campus never ended after Thursday's arrests, as some students merely moved to another lawn when police moved in on the South Lawn.

Five more protesters were arrested overnight, bringing the total to 114.

The new arrests were outside the main gates, for disorderly conduct and blocking vehicular traffic.

Students are now being required to scan their school IDs to gain entrance to the campus.

Columbia says the tents and other items that were seized Thursday are being stored and students can retrieve them after 1 p.m. Friday.

Thursday's demonstration coincided with testimony on Capitol Hill by Columbia's president about the school's handling of an alleged antisemitic environment.

