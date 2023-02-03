Columbia women's basketball team has biggest winning season in history

Coming off their biggest winning season in program history, The Columbia women's basketball team is looking to build off that success.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Coming off their biggest winning season in program history, the Columbia women's basketball team is looking to build off that success.

With a 17-3 record so far this season, they have the best 20-game start ever for the Lions.

Columbia is led by leading scorer Abby Hsu, who also leads the nation in 3-pointers.

The current Ivy League player of the week Kaitlyn Davis, is also a leading start on the women's team who recorded the first triple-double in the history of the program last weekend.

This is a key weekend for the Lions with back-to-back games as they look to not only continue receiving votes in ap and coaches polls, also try to avenge their only Ivy League loss of the season to Penn State University.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip