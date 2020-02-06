Politics

8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eight people were arrested as New Yorkers took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday to protest the acquittal of President Trump.

Demonstrators gathered in Columbus Circle to express their anger and disappointment.

Eight people were arrested during the protest and charged with disorderly conduct.

The protest came following the senate's decision to acquit the president on two counts of impeachment including: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Although the outcome of the impeachment was expected, a surprise vote to convict and remove the president on one count came from former Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.

