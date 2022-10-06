Columbus Day Parade 2022 in NYC: How to watch live

You can watch the parade live on Channel 7, WABC-TV and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Monday

Spectators gather and wave U.S. and Italian flags on Fifth Avenue during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.

Spectators gather and wave U.S. and Italian flags on Fifth Avenue during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.

Spectators gather and wave U.S. and Italian flags on Fifth Avenue during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.

Spectators gather and wave U.S. and Italian flags on Fifth Avenue during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Tom Golisano, founder of Paychex and noted philanthropist, is this year's Grand Marshal.

As Grand Marshal, Golisano will lead marching bands, floats and over 100 marching groups up the Fifth Avenue parade route, from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

You can watch the parade live on Channel 7, WABC-TV and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

The parade is the world's largest celebration of Columbus Day, with tens of thousands of people visiting the city for the Italian-American heritage celebration.

Eyewitness News' Ken Rosato, Sandra Bookman and Lauren Glassberg will host the Columbus Day Parade broadcast on WABC-TV Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York from noon to 3 p.m.

The tradition of a Columbus Day Parade began when Generoso Pope led a group of Italian Americans from East Harlem to Columbus Circle in 1929. The parade was formalized as an official celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage in 1944, and this year's event marks its 78th Anniversary. Groups, institutions, and partners from across the United States and Italy will take part in this year's celebration.

For more information, please visit the Columbus Citizens Foundation.

WATCH | Highlights from the 77th Annual Columbus Day Parade:

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.