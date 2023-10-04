Columbus Day Parade 2023: How to watch the 79th annual celebration

Watch the parade live on Channel 7, WABC-TV and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York on Monday at Noon

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Each year, several hundred thousand people are joined by millions of viewers around the world to enjoy this display of Italian-American tradition.

The parade begins on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and continues north along Fifth Avenue to 72nd Street.

WABC-TV is a proud partner, and you can join Sandra Bookman, Mike Marza, and Lauren Glassberg as we bring you the parade on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York starting at noon.

This year's Grand Marshal is Beth Paretta, CEO and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport. Paretta is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate who has demonstrated an ongoing dedication to supporting young women through educational initiatives.

Fellow honorees will be long-standing CCF Member Don DeCarlo, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Retired Justice Janet DiFiore, and Father Zach Presutti, founder of Thrive for Life, an organization devoted to assisting behind and beyond prison walls.

The day of the parade begins with a Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, presided by Cardinal Dolan.

New York's Columbus Day Parade commences at 11:30 a.m. on Monday with the live broadcast beginning at noon on WABC-TV and wherever you stream abc7NY.

The Columbus Citizens Foundation's most visible philanthropic focus is scholarships for deserving students who may not have the opportunity to realize their dreams of success. To date, the Foundation has awarded over $36 million in scholarship funding to deserving students since the program's inception.

For more information, please visit the Columbus Citizens Foundation.

