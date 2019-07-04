4th of july

4th of July fireworks: Best places to watch Macy's display in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This Fourth of July, more than 70,000 pyrotechnics will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and nearby barges along the East River and down to Broad Street.

Residents of DUMBO, Brooklyn, and Lower Manhattan are in luck: The show moved south from last year's location between 23rd Street and 40th. This means fireworks will not be visible from Queensbridge and Rainey Parks in Queens nor the Upper East Side.

Spectators trying to watch the display from Manhattan can watch from a designated elevated portion of the FDR Drive. Five entry points will be open:

-- Broad Street and Water Street
-- Pearl Street and Dover Street
-- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and St. James Place
-- Pearl Street and St. James Place
-- Montgomery Street and Cherry Street

The East River Promenade is also a great place to watch the fireworks. This can be accessed via Pike Slip and Cherry Street and Market Street and Cherry Street.

Over in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Heights Promenade will give viewers a sweeping view of all four barges and the bridge. Brooklyn Bridge Park will give viewers a front-row view of the show, and entry will only be granted through these NYPD bag checkpoints:

-- Furman Street and Joralemon Street
-- Furman Street and Old Fulton Street
-- New Dock Street and Water Street
-- Atlantic Ave and Bridge Park Drive

The best vantage point, of course, will be on a private rooftop in the company of family and friends. Those lucky enough to have that privilege should remember:

-- Don't go on rooftops without guardrails and other safety protections
-- Don't gather on fire escapes
-- Don't overcrowd terraces and balconies
-- Don't prop open emergency doors or disable alarms

Those hanging out in the outer boroughs for the Fourth should also consider alternative fireworks displays in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, Little League Field in Co-op City, the Bronx, Astoria Park in Queens and Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George in Staten Island.

