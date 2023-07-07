  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Quadruplets born on 4th of July on fourth floor of hospital in California

KABC logo
Friday, July 7, 2023 3:56PM
Quadruplets born on 4th of July on 4th floor of Cedars-Sinai
EMBED <>More Videos

Four babies born on the Fourth of July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Grove will have quite the story to tell about the day they entered this world.

LOS ANGELES -- Four babies born on the Fourth of July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Grove will have quite the story to tell about the day they entered this world.

Their mother gave birth to the quadruplets on the fourth floor of the hospital on Tuesday. The two boys and two girls each weighed more than four pounds.

The new parents say they were a total surprise because they were originally scheduled to be delivered by C-section on Wednesday.

"I think they kind of stole the show. We didn't get to see fireworks but we saw, like, real miracles," said mom Sara Kahen Gutovich.

The babies are currently being held in the NICU and all of them are doing well.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW