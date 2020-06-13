Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side has tips on how to reschedule your wedding

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Seven On Your Side is getting to the bottom of the flurry of new fees being charged by some event halls to reschedule weddings.A bride who tried to reschedule her August wedding was shocked to learn about her venue's upcharge fees."We were told if we wanted to move the wedding to either a Friday in 2021, there would be an upcharge fee of $10,000 and if we wanted to move it to a Saturday, there would be an upcharge of $20,000," the bride said.She believes the venue is price gouging and trying to exploit their clients in an effort to recoup profits to make up for their losses in 2020.Wedding planner Cristina Viola says couples that are considering rescheduling should prepare to pay extra fees."If you're moving from a Friday daytime, Saturday daytime or Sunday daytime, regardless of the season it's going to be an upcharge," Viola said.The going rate to switch to a prime season rate is $2,000 to $20,000. But here's a pro tip: if you choose a winter weekday, you could save substantially."If you are okay and you think your core people -- so your immediate family members will be there with bells on and if doesn't effect you, then you can do that," Viola said.But Viola suggests that you request a freebie in return.Whether that be in the form of a chocolate fountain, a little dessert station or cocktail station.Keep in mind caterers and venues lost revenue throughout COVID-19, their prime season.Postpone, don't cancel your wedding.Find a way to work together with the venue.If you feel your back is against the wall, some brides say getting legal counsel involved can help the negotiation process.