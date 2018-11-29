BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --One of the most beloved holiday traditions each year is the New York Transit Museum's Holiday Nostalgia Train Rides.
Founded in 1976, the New York Transit Museum is dedicated to telling and preserving the stories of mass transportation.
Visitors can board the vintage cars, sit at the wheel of a city bus, step through a time tunnel of turnstiles, and explore changing exhibits that highlight the cultural, social and technological history - and future - of mass transit.
Every year, the New York Transit Museum brings some of their vintage 1930s R1-9 train cars back on the tracks!
ROUTE
As an ode to the holiday shopping season, the vintage trains will depart from 2nd Avenue on the F line in Lower Manhattan and run along 6th Avenue in Manhattan to 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center before heading up the Central Park West line, where the train will stop at 59th St - Columbus Circle before making its way up to 125th St on the A/C/D lines in Harlem.
SCHEDULE
- Sunday November 25th
- Sunday December 2nd
- Sunday December 9th
- Sunday December 16th
- Sunday December 23rd
- Sunday December 30th
STATION STOPS
- 2nd Avenue (F line)
- Broadway - Lafayette Street / Bleecker Street
- West 4th Street - Washington Square
- 34th Street - Herald Square
- 42nd Street - Bryant Park
- 47th-50th Streets - Rockefeller Center
- 7th Avenue
- 59th Street - Columbus Circle
- 125th Street (A/C/D lines)
DEPARTURE TIMES F LINE FROM 2ND AVENUE
- 10 am
- 12 pm
- 2 pm
- 4 pm
DEPARTURE TIMES A/C/D LINE FROM HARLEM
- 11 am
- 1 pm
- 3 pm
- 5 pm
Don't miss your chance to travel through time - for just the cost of a MetroCard swipe!
