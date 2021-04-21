Community & Events

Officers grow beards in fundraiser for NJ Boy Scouts ripped off by troop leader

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clean-shaven cops raise money for Boy Scouts troop ripped off by leader

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local police organization stepped up to help out a Boy Scouts troop after their leader allegedly stole thousands of dollars from them.

The Facial Hair Fundraiser, or Beardraiser, made some normally clean-shaven police officers become local heroes.

The officers band together to raise money for local boy scouts who were ripped off by their troop leader.

"Their account went from a little over $11,000 to zero dollars and they didn't even have enough money to run a troop," Ridgefield Park Lt. Sgt. Robert Distasi.

The police chief made it possible for his cops to grow beards. The department is usually clean shaven, but since it helped a bunch of kids in town, the razor rule was put on the shelf.

READ MORE | Why one man is running 50 miles around New York City
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim interviews a man who will run 50 miles around New York City to raise awareness about heart disease.



"The beard challenge has been something to build comradery amongst the guys, we get to poke fun at each other a little bit and we see what we can do when we grow some facial hair," Officer Nicolas D'Alto said.

The boys in blue have grown whiskers in the past to support other charities, but this time they wanted to get the Boy Scouts back on their feet.
"My kids like it -- my wife on the other hand, not a big fan," Distasi said.


The fundraiser brought in over $5,500 for local charities, with $4,000 going to the boy scouts. It's a nice haul for the kids looking to recover from a harsh lesson about a leader who failed his troop.

"It's very disheartening to say the least, this is someone that they trusted to run their troop properly and to give these kids the experience to essentially grow into the men that Boy Scouts are known for," Distasi said.

MORE NEWS | What's next for police reform after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd murder trial?
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday's guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder trial was a step in the right direction, but many believe there is still more work to be done on police reform.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsridgefield parkbergen countyboy scouts of americaboy scoutspolicefundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clothing store owner killed over $30 hat
LIST: New York vaccine sites where no appointment is needed for 60+
LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' hosts
Son vows to carry on dad's legacy after tragic death
Supermarket shooting suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
The Countdown: Biden celebrates 200 COVID shots, Cuomo impeachment investigation heats up
Baby boom: Hospital sees 22% increase in births this spring
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy and much cooler
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
NY law would have high school students learn self-breast, chest exam
NYC judge agrees to dismiss thousands of prostitution cases
Newark finishing lead pipe replacement years ahead of schedule
More TOP STORIES News