Here and Now: Building trust for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Black community

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Sandra speaks with Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, who studies the impact of racism on health and healthcare, about building trust for the coronavirus vaccine in the Black community.

Sandra sits down for a candid conversation with actress, Janet Hubert, who portrayed Aunt Viv on the TV series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to discuss her feud and the reunion with series star Will Smith.

Plus, a look at a new one-woman play titled "Down to Eartha," about the life of Eartha Kitt, the entertainer, and activist who was blacklisted for speaking out against the Vietnam War.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

