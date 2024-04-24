Here and Now: ArtsConnection celebrates 45 years and Mother's Day musical 'I Love My Momma!'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Sandra Bookman sits down with Rachel Watts, the executive director of ArtsConnection.

ArtsConnection's mission is to create socially just learning environments that strengthen the diverse voices of NYC's children and youth, cultivating their arts and academic skills for success in a changing world.

On June 5, ArtsConnection will be celebrating its 45th anniversary. Their "Art Is the Heart of Life" event will include drinks, food, performances and roving fun.

We also feature Kendrell Bowman, the creator and director of "I Love My Momma! A Soulful Mother's Day Concert." The concert promises to be a magical evening of soulful songs with hopes of taking you down memory lane.

The concert also promises to feature a live band and powerhouse singers that will have the audience grooving to songs from the 1970s to the 2000s, featuring songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barry White, EnVogue, Mary J Blige, Boyz II Men, Luther Vandross and others.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

