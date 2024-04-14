Here and Now: New book is a 'practical manual' for white people on racist and offensive behaviors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, author of "Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You," Fatimah Gilliam reveals to Sandra Bookman some of the "unwritten rules relating to race, explaining the unvarnished truth about racist and offensive white behaviors."

Gilliam's book is aimed at disrupting racism and helping to create antiracist workplaces and communities.

We also feature the creators of "Searching for Augusta Savage," a documentary based on the life and times of the first person in the U.S. to open a gallery dedicated to African-American art. Augusta Savage was a Harlem Renaissance sculptor and art educator. She was also one of the first Black women art activists of her time.

Plus, New York Times bestselling author and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis discusses her latest children book "Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before."

An inspiration for readers of all ages, "Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before" calls attention to the truth that it's never too soon to become aware of and speak up about things that are important to you.

In addition, we caught up with Broadway's youngest journalist, Joel Crump.

Crump is the proud founder and host of Broadway Time. Broadway Time was created as an outlet to allow theater fans to learn about Broadway actors and actresses.

To date, he has interviewed over 35 Broadway professionals including Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winners.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

