Here and Now: Ailey II's 50th anniversary, Ruben Santiago-Hudson receives lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we look into how the Borough of Manhattan Community College is expanding opportunities for Black men at elite universities.

Tony award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 39th annual Lucille Lortel Awards on May 5.

The author of "Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine," Dr. Uché Blackstock explains the disturbing inequalities in medicine, when it comes to people of color.

Ailey II, the second company at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, is stepping into its golden anniversary.

For half a century, Ailey II, has showcased some of the country's best young dancers and emerging choreographers.

Current artistic director, Francesca Harper and Sylvia Waters, the former artistic director for Ailey II joined us to discuss the company's 50th anniversary.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

