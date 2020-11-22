here and now

Here and Now: Ending hunger in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we sit down with Ijeoma Oluo, the author of "Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America."

Oluo's new book aims to expose the devastating consequences of white male supremacy on women, people of color and white men themselves.

"Mediocre" investigates the real costs of this phenomenon in order to imagine a new white male identity, one free from racism and sexism.

Then, Zanita Tisdale -- senior director of member engagement for the Food Bank of New York City -- speaks about the company's mission to end hunger, providing for 1.5 million New Yorkers.

Also, JP Morgan Chase is partnering with the New Voices Fund to provide a business banking educational program called the New Voices Banking Boot camp.

Tosh Earnest, head of wealth for Advancing Black Pathways at JP Morgan Chase and Darryl Thompson, managing partner of the New Voices Fund, discusses the program that will find 15 business-savvy female entrepreneurs of color to participate in the boot camp.

Upon completion of the program, the chosen businesses will be given $10,000 each.

Lastly, the African Diaspora International Film Festival will celebrate its 28th anniversary virtually nationwide for the first time from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 -- with 75 narratives and documentaries from 31 countries -- including 26 World, US and New York premieres.

Joining the show is Diarah N'Daw Spech, co-founder of the African Diaspora Film Festival. Spech is accompanied by actor and dancer Charles "Lil Buck" Riley and filmmaker Elizabeth Castle, Ph.D.

