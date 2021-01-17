here and now

Here and Now: What's next for the country?

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, growing threats of domestic terrorism at the nation's Capitol and beyond.

President Trump has been accused of sedition and impeached for a second time. What's next for the country?

Also ahead, a critical look at the rise in white nationalism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Journalist Marc Lamont Hill talks about his latest book, "We Still Here."

Later, the $9 million renaissance project that transformed the Harlem School of the Arts.

And, who's smarter than the Dowe twins? Young entrepreneurs who are not letting a developmental disability stand in the way of their creativity.

