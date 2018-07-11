EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3741592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out the Get Reel with Your Dreams PSA 2018 contest winners.

High school students in Manhattan trying to impact the world with their ideas walked away with $50,000 in scholarships from Disney.The awards ceremony for the annual Get Reel With Your Dreams PSA contest was held at WABC on Tuesday night.The program was created by Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa and is now in its 10th year. So far more than $350,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving students.The scholarships are funded by Disney, the parent company of WABC.See the PSAs from the top winners in the video player below:----------