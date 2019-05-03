4th of july

Macy's 4th of July fireworks to launch from Brooklyn Bridge

Fireworks light up the sky above the Brooklyn Bridge during Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show, Friday, July 4, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will be moving a bit south down the East River this year, and for the first time in half a decade, fireworks will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge.

The bridge is being billed as the centerpiece of the spectacle, which will be seen by millions along the shores of the river and on televisions nationwide.

Macy's last showcased the Brooklyn Bridge when its structure served as the launchpad for key moments in the 2014 show, but this year's presentation will add three times more pyrotechnic firepower as Macy's creative team expands the design to include more dazzling and intricate effects firing from locations spanning the entire bridge.

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up the New York City skyline once again with the nation's best and largest Independence Day celebration," executive producer Susan Tercero said. "We are excited to once again work with our partners in the City of New York to make the iconic Brooklyn Bridge the star of our show. With a barrage of stunning shells and effects launching from its grand span and towers, along with tens of thousands more effects coloring the night from barges on the lower East River, this year's display promises to be a spectacle to remember."

The fireworks were set off from barges off Midtown Manhattan last year, but this year, they'll be launching from the bridge and four barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District along the Lower East River.

The 43rd annual event kicks off at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 and will last for 25 minutes.

Billed as the nation's most extravagant Fourth of July fireworks show, the annual show dazzles the New York City skyline with more than 75,000 shells. The sparkling, booming spectacle of the Macy's fireworks show paints New York's skies with patriotic pride.

For more information, visit Macys.com/fireworks.

